Work meeting scheduled by Snake River trustees to discuss plant facility levy

Snake River trustees reviewed the votes of the Snake River Plant Facility Levy during their November school board meeting on Wednesday evening. To pass the plant levy required a supermajority. The issue failed.

The facility levy received 521 votes or 54.61 percent in favor of the 10-year plant levy; voting against the levy were 433 or 45. 39 percent.

The official canvass was approved by the Bingham County Commissioners on Tuesday.

The Snake River trustees have scheduled a work meeting to begin at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 11, at the District Office. Trustees will work on policies and strategies to present the plant facility levy. The work meeting is open to the public. The public will be able to ask questions but the questions must adhere to the agenda. The Snake River football team will play for the state championship this Saturday, Nov. 18, at noon at Holt Arena in Pocatello. People are invited to line up their cars on Hwy. 39 to see the team off at 10 a.m.

