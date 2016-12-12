Worth the price of admission debuts

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

FIRTH - We all have choices to make when we sit down and try and determine when and where we are going to spend out entertainment dollars. We have so many choices after all. Will it be the new blockbuster movie that is being released on Thursday, you know the one with the $200 million budget, the Oscar winning director and several Oscar winning or nominated actors or actresses. That just has to be good and worth the price of a ticket. Or the concert featuring your favorite band or artist might be worth a weekend splurge of travel, tickets, motel and the extras. Some are great bargains, but some are probably only worth it to a true fan. What is real value at a sporting event? Does it have to involve your favorite team or player, or is it a game that is intriguing to the average sports fan?

This column is designed to make you aware of either teams or individuals that provide great entertainment value for the price of an admission ticket to a local sporting event. Since this is basketball and wrestling season, we will focus on those sports, but as springs arrives, we will look more at baseball, softball and track. There are some really fine teams in the area and some exceptional athletes who performances on any given night could well be worth a much higher admission price and today we will focus on one of those teams and one of that team's players.

Please read the entire article in the Tuesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.