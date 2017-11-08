Wray leads the way for Russets offense

SHELLEY - A year ago, the Shelley Russets were 11-0 and headed to the Treasure Valley to take on the Fruitland Grizzlies for the Idaho State 3A football championship. They were led by a do everything quarterback/linebacker in Bryon Leckington, who a week later would be named the Player of the Year for the 3A All State Football Team. Leckington was the charismatic and athletic passer and runner who led the offense that piled up points in bunches for the Russets offense and was the vocal and physical leader of a defense that could just as easily beat you on that side of the football.

The most asked question of Head Coach Jake Monahan in the off season was 'who can replace Leckington on offense?' The canned answer from Monahan was, "We have a great kid in Jake Wray. You will see that he is one of the most accurate passers you will see this year. The kid can really play."

