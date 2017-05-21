Wreaths needed for Memorial Day ceremony

In preparation for Memorial Day, military and civic organizations, business and families are asked to pay tribute to veterans by providing a wreath for the Memorial Day ceremony.

The ceremony begins at 10 a.m. on Monday, May 29, at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Grove City Cemetery in Blackfoot.

Each year on Memorial Day, members of the local American Legion gather at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier in the Grove City Cemetery, to honor the Veteran's Post and place wreaths. This tradition has been going on for more than 25 years under the direction of Ramona Moss in conjunction with the American Legion.

Contact Lorna Moffat at (208) 313-8425 to participate. People can leave a text or message that includes the name of your organization, a contact name and phone number.

The Junior Auxiliary will be selling poppies at the cemetery before the ceremony begins.

A small luncheon will follow at the American Legion Stewart Hoover Post 23, 436 N. Fisher Ave. in Blackfoot.