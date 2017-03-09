Wrestlers to compete at Holt Arena

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - The annual Intermountain Warrior Challenge has accepted 135 teams into its competition for this year and the event will be held at Idaho State University's Holt Arena on Friday and Saturday, March 10 and 11.

With wrestlers coming from Utah, Wyoming, Nevada, Idaho and Oregon, and wrestlers of all ages competing, there will be something for everyone who enjoys wrestling.

On Friday, the action will kick off at 4 p.m. with the Pre-Bantams, Bantams, and Intermediate wrestlers taking center stage.

At 4:15, the first round of the High School All Star Duals will take place.

At 5:45, the High School All Star Duals finals and third place matches will get underway.

