Wrestlers prominent in Red Halverson Invitational

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

RUPERT - The Blackfoot Broncos and Snake River Panthers both participated in the Red Halverson Invitational over the weekend and came away with top seven finishes. Blackfoot finished fifth with 134.5 points while the Panthers came in with 104.5 points. Both were well behind the winner, Minico, who scored 246.0 points to claim their own tournament.

Blackfoot came away with seven medalists, headed by champion Nathan Sargent, who downed Payson Anderton of Snake River with a 10-5 decision in the finals. Sargent was the top seen and has only lost but a single match all season. This is the second time that Sargent has downed Anderton, the only losses on Anderton's impressive season.

