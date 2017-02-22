Wrestling seeds announced

By FRED DAVIS

BLACKFOOT - Local teams Snake River and Blackfoot did not fare well in the seeding process for the state wrestling tournament which gets underway on Friday at the Idaho Center in Nampa. Snake River, with 9 district champions among the wrestlers advancing to the state tournament, had only two that received a number one seed in their weight divisions.

Payson Anderton and Destin Summers, both returning state champions received the honor of being top seeds, and justifiably so. Both have had exceptional years and are ranked as the top wrestlers in their weight division. Summers, in fact, has but a single loss and that was to a Evanston, Wyoming wrestlers who is ranked nationally.

Anderton has two losses, both of them to 4A wrestler Nathan Sargent from Blackfoot and he avenged those losses with a pin of Sargent when Snake River and Blackfoot met in a dual match to end the season. Both are really talented wrestlers and deserve their seedings.

