Wrestling: Snake River 57, Marsh Valley 18

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

THOMAS - Snake River had very little time to celebrate last night's big victory over Blackfoot, as they were right back on the mat to take on conference foe Marsh Valley in the final tune up for next Thursday's district tournament.

Marsh Valley showed up with only ten wrestlers for the fifteen weight classes and as such, started the night 30 points behind the Panthers.

The Eagles started the night like they might try and earn those 30 points back in a hurry, as their first wrestler of the night, Colt Paulis wasted no time at all in dispatching one of the hero's from the previous night in Jake VanOrden. Paulis pinned VanOrden and it put Marsh Valley on the scoreboard early, 6-0.

"We were pretty comfortable going into the match tonight as last night's win gave us a lot of confidence," Assistant Coach Shay Baron said. "We feel pretty good heading into the district tournament as we are peaking at the right time and everybody seems to be healthy right now."

Please read the entire article in the Thursday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.