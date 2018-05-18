Young Eagles take flight

Pilots with the Experimental Aircraft Association (EAA) in Eastern Idaho flew to Gooding on Monday, May 7, to give students at the School of Deaf and Blind plane rides.

Five pilots flew 53 kids, parents, teachers, interpreters and two wheelchair students.

Speaking of the reaction of the students, Natalie Bergevin, president of the Eastern Idaho EAA, said, "They were grinning from ear to ear."

She added, "We started doing this 11 years ago. Pilots pay their own way and their own fuel."

The pilots who took tip students from the School of the Deaf and Blind were Mike Marquette from Blackfoot; Austin Moses from Blackfoot; Dale Cresap from Idaho Falls; Jim Tibbetts from Rigby; Doug Kandle from Magic Valley; and Lloyd Thompson from Nampa.

"These are wonderful guys," Bergevin said. "What a fabulous thing this is. The response from on e little boy after he got off the airplane was, 'I can fly.'"

