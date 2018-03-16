Young files for House seat

Republican candidate Julianne Young has filed her Declaration of Candidacy with the Office of the Idaho Secretary of State. She is running for Idaho House Seat B, currently represented by Julie VanOrden.

Young, a longtime resident of Blackfoot, wife, and mother announced her candidacy for the Idaho House of Representatives on March 10.

"I believe that Bingham County voters need an option on the ballot who is ready to defend local family values," she said. "I have concerns about Julie VanOrden's voting record." "I feel that I have been uniquely prepared for this role and am honored to have the opportunity to represent the concerns and interests of Bingham County residents in the election forum," Young said.

For the full story, read it in the Friday, March 16, edition of the Morning News.