Young named new AARP Driver Safety State Coordinator

Becky Young of Blackfoot has been named the new state coordinator of the AARP Driver Safety Program in Idaho. As state coordinator, Young will organize and oversee all of the volunteer driver safety instructors who teach courses in cities and towns across the Gem State.

Young said, "This AARP defensive driving course is designed for seniors. People of all ages who take the course can take three points off their driving record every three years. People, like bus drivers, those entering college or the military who want a clean record before applying, may be interested in taking this course.

"My husband, Wayne, and I team teach this course," she said. "The state has changed its requirements so the course is taught in six hours instead of the eight that was previously required."

Young said she is looking for volunteer district coordinators and instructors "to keep Idaho roads safe."

There are four divisions of the AARP Driver Safety Program in Idaho. These divisions are:

—Driver Safety

—Car Fit which is a 12-point check-up program designed to let people know the different adjustments that can be made in their cars to make the driving experience more comfortable. For example, the steer wheel can be adjusted so the driver's head is above the steering wheel.

—"We need to talk" which gives tips to have a conversation when driving needs to be limited because of eyesight.

—Driver's resource center at AARP.org to help each driver keep up his/her cognitive abilities and to sharpen the driver's range of motion.

To register for a course or to learn more visit www.aarp.org/safedriver