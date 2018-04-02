Young scientist registration deadline thursday

Thursday, March 5, is the last day to sign up for the 2018 Young Scientist Compeitition. The science fair event will be held on April 14 at the Idaho Science and Technology Charter School in Blackfoot. The event is open to students in fourth through sixth grade who live in Bingham County. Students from any school may enter, including homeschoolers.

This is a competition for individuals — no team projects are allowed. Also, students can not enter multiple projects: one project per student only. All work on the project must be done by the student and should reflect effort appropriate of the student's age.

Projects will be scored on the experiment, the display and the student's presentation of results. Experiments must be completed before April 14. Presentation of results is limited to four minutes followed by a three to four minute question and answer period by the judges.

Full details are available at idahosciencefair.weebly.com.