Youth detained at Stalker Elementary in Blackfoot

At Stalker Elementary in Blackfoot, just before 8 a.m. on Monday, Jan. 30, it was reported an 11-year-old student had a knife while on a school bus. Officers from Blackfoot Police Department and the Bingham County Sheriff's Office responded.

The student was located and detained by Law Enforcement.

The initial investigation produced charging the Juvenile with Idaho Code 18-3302D Possessing Weapons or Firearms on School Property.

No injuries were reported or noted during the initial investigation.

The Blackfoot Police Department's investigation is continuing for any other possible charges.