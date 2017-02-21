Youth Ranch looking for volunteers

The Idaho Youth Ranch is looking for volunteers who can help with various jobs at the local thrift store.

"We are able to work with youth as young as 13," said Megan Spears Volunteer Services Intern. "It's a great way for youth to stay busy, learn some new skills and gain valuable experience. It is also a great way for people to help out in the community."

Volunteers will be doing jobs such as receiving donations and putting clothing and merchandise out on the shelves and racks.

