FIRTH – It was an emotional day for students at Firth High School as Basic American Foods presented Alex Lopez with a check for $1,500. The check presented to Lopez will cover his trip to nationals in Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR), more specifically in Family Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA).
Steven Goodson presented the check to Lopez after learning about the adversities he has faced throughout the year. Earlier in the school year, the Lopez family received devastating news, that Alex's father was dying of liver cancer. With six months estimated to live, Lopez relied on his fellow FCCLA members to lift him up when things were looking down. Kellie Park, the instructor at Firth High School for the FCCLA program, expressed that for each event, contingency plans were made in case Lopez's father took a turn for the worse. Thankfully, those plans did not have to come into play while the team traveled. Lopez's father took a turn for the worse each time the team prepared to travel for an event, and finally passed near the end of April.
Lopez chose a special topic for his presentation which was "Choose Kind." He focuses on presenting a paradigm shift for people to take the high road rather than fall into the trenches of negativity. Lopez presents the idea of changing mindsets from targeting and bullying fellow students to a more positive outlook.
Lopez, knowing that things may be tough and the cost to head to nationals wasn't exactly cheap, he dove head first into each of the program's fundraisers. Firth FCCLA held a yard sale, sold caramel apples and pretzels, and any other odd jobs they could arrange. The service background of FCCLA drove Lopez to succeed when faced with such adversities. He never gave up, and continues to maintain focus heading toward nationals, and thanks to Basic American Foods, his trip will be covered.
When Goodson showed to present the check to Lopez, Lopez presented Goodson with a giant handmade card thanking Basic American for helping make this dream a reality. All of the members of the FCCLA program signed the card thanking them for bringing this dream to fruition.
Lopez will be joined by some of his teammates: Hallie Prestwich, Liberty Park, Madi Popwell, Jillane Murray, and Cambree Lewis. These students, along with their fellow teammates Misty Anderson, Hannah Christensen, Talesha Fuell, and Lexi Hatton all qualified for nationals after taking the state competition and regional competition by storm.
The state competition yielded results that would make any instructor happy, but her students didn't stop there. They nominated Park for the Inspirational New Advisor award. Park did not know her students did this until she was named the winner.
The students will travel to Anaheim, California, where they will compete from June 28 to July 5. They will participate in the Disney Education Series, where most of the students will learn about the culinary arts used at Disneyland, while others learn about the costumes used in the productions.
Each of the members of Firth FCCLA are already working on their futures. Hannah Christensen plans to pursue a career in veterinary assistance or become a novelist. Liberty Park intends to become a healthcare professional. Misty Anderson wants to be the next Tim Burton; her dream is to become the go-to for cinematography. Alex Lopez dreams of being in the civil service industry where he will become an EMT, nurse, or police officer. Talesha Fuell plans to become her own boss with a degree in business and become a cosmetologist. Cambree Lewis may be the next pediatrician in the area and if not that, she will seek to become a dermatologist. Halli Prestwich is not quite sure what exact field she will settle with, but she knows it will be something she can express and nurture her creative side.
Thursday evening, the FCCLA will say graduation farewells to three seniors, but regardless of them moving into the next chapter of their lives, their FCCLA "family" will always be there.
As the reigns are passed and leadership changes, Firth will remain in the inner workings of FCCLA going forward with Lewis being elected as the new state Vice President of Public Relations. Park and Popwell will also serve at the district level as officers of their district. Park will also serve as the Chapter President next year and she has already started bouncing ideas off her fellow FCCLA members. One of the most notable ideas Park brings to the table has to be her ideas to extend FCCLA out to more students who want to participate in the service side of the club. She wants to make FCCLA a more inclusive unit where students have the option to participate in the STAR events as well as the service projects.
Firth FCCLA continues to demonstrate what it truly means to be Family Career and Community Leaders of America.
