Blackfoot, ID (83221)

Today

Windy with a mix of clouds and sun. High 77F. Winds SW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Clear. Gusty winds diminishing after midnight. Low 44F. SW winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 15 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.