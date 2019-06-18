BINGHAM COUNTY– Summer sports are here! With the NCAA Women's College World Series coming to a close a couple days ago, everyone has softball fever. Little girls around the country are emulating their herons and role-models wanting to be the next, Jacqui Prober, who brought in the winning run in this years College World Series. UCLA came back in the last inning to win their first national title in nine years. Hitting the game wining run is every players dream. Bingham County Girls Softball fast pitch helps make that dream a reality. Bingham County Girls Softball, formerly Blackfoot Soft Ball league, has been giving girls a fun and safe place to learn the fundamentals of softball for over ten years. The preeminent fast pitch league just for girls ages five to seventeen here in Blackfoot. Lead by league president Misti Nelson for seven years now, the league has grown exponentially. "Designed to foster positive attitudes, good sportsmanship, and develop the fundamentals of softball needed to take the girls into a successful high school softball career," Misty said, "They will also build on personal relationships that will last a lifetime." Getting girls out of the house, playing and practicing for the team, living a healthy lifestyle all the while learning the fundamentals of softball is the purpose of this league. Learning skills that will be of value to them on and off the field, in some cases into their college careers, is one of the many hidden gifts to be had from participating in team sports.
While there are fees to participate but the majority of the costs are covered by the sponsors for each team. Each team is named after their respective sponsor. The majority of the costs to run the teams are covered by the sponsors, like paying the referees and providing the equipment. "Sponsors are detrimental to the on going success of this league, without them the cost to the girls would be too high for most to participate," said Misty. The out of pocket expense for the players covers shirt, socks, entry fee for the city league and insurance to cove the player in case of injury.
If you or someone you know would like to be a sponsor please contact Misty Nelson and pledge your support, it is only with the generous support of our local community and sponsors like Eagle Transportation, Goodwin Excavating, 21st Century Auto Sales, Trendz Salon, ALSCO, BCS Home Improvement, Conquest Insurance, Dawn Enterprises Inc., and many more. Not only do the sponsors get their company's name and logo on the front of the team jerseys, worn every game, but they also receive a plaque and get a spotlight on the leagues Facebook page. Company marketing can capitalize on this opportunity to engage with the community on a more personal level. Being a sponsor is not the only way to show support, community involvement is always welcome, show support with out spending a dime, just come to a game and cheer the girls on it means more than you could ever imagine.
This is the only season for this league and while registration is closed, there are still a couple spots remaining on the 10U, coach pitch, and T-ball teams. Available spots will be filled on a first come first serve basis. Interested parties should contact Misti Nelson by phone at 208-403-4819 or email at BinghamCountyGirlsSoftball@yahoo.com, for their chance to shine.
