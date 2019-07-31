0529-JC-Jennie Cannon Broncos Football.JPG
Blackfot Broncos – Photo by Jennie Cannon

BLACKFOOT – The smell of leather is in the air as the Blackfoot Broncos Football is right around the corner. As the boys try-out and start their early fitness training the schedules have been made available. Last year the varsity team went 4-6-0, they are looking to get a repeat of their 2012 year and take it to another State Championship. With four State titles and two undefeated seasons in recent history the Broncos are looking to turn back time.

 

Here are how the games will break down for the Broncos:

8/31 1:00p

Lakeland (Rathdrum, ID)

Location: Blackfoot High School

 

9/6 7:00p

Star Valley (Afton, WY)

Location: Blackfoot High School

 

9/13 7:00p

Bonneville (Idaho Falls, ID)

Location: Blackfoot High School

 

9/20 7:00p

@ Thunder Ridge (Idaho Falls, ID)

Location: Thunder Ridge High School

 

9/27 7:00p

@ Hillcrest (Idaho Falls, ID)

Location: Hillcrest High School

 

10/3 7:00p

@ Skyline (Idaho Falls, ID)

Location: Skyline High School

 

10/11 7:00p

Madison (Rexburg, ID)

Location: Blackfoot High School

 

10/18 7:00p

@ Idaho Falls (Idaho Falls, ID)

Location: Idaho Falls High School

 

10/25 7:00p

Shelley (Shelley, ID)

Location: Blackfoot High School

 

