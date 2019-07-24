By Jesse Cosens
BLACKFOOT – This weekend was the last regularly scheduled games for the Blackfoot Legion A Broncos. The boys from Blackfoot have done a marvelous job this season, as most have been following the games in the Morning News. This Friday the Broncos had a double header against the Idaho Falls Bees. On the roster Friday for the Blackfoot: Chase Cannon #20, Boden Christensen #2, Cayson Fisher #4, Nate Goodwin #17, Jaden Harris #11, Eli Hayes #7, Cash Jensen #16, Brad Johnson #12, Cooper Leslie #6, Kyler Mills #5, Sam Park #8, Mekhi Sandoval #1, Talon Sensenbach #10, Ryan Steidley #15, Tyler Vance #9, and Benjamin Wilson #3.
In the first of two games, the boys from Blackfoot were at bat, top of the first the Broncos were held for a short inning as the Bees sent them to the field with no score. Bottom of the first, the Bees get two runners in and summarily get struck out.
Top of the second the Broncos are held for another scoreless inning. Bottom of the second the Bees are unable to add to their score before going back to the field. Score 0-2 Idaho Falls.
Top of the third the Broncos go three up and three down for a zero run game so far. Bottom of the third the Bees are knocking them in with a five-run-inning before the Broncos can slow them down. Score 0-7 Idaho Falls.
Top of the fourth the Broncos are looking to rally and get three runs across home plate before getting stymied by the Bees. Bottom of the fourth the Bees are not able to get a runner in past the Broncos defense. 3-7 Idaho Falls.
Top of the fifth the Broncos are quick to return to the field as the Bees deny them a run, another scoreless inning for the Broncos. Bottom of the fifth the Bees get two past the Broncos bringing the score 3-9 Idaho Falls.
Top of the sixth the Broncos are held at zero only to have one run againts them in the bottom of the inning, score is now 3-10.
Top of the seventh Blackfoot starts a rally call getting six runners in before the Bees get the third out. Bringing the final score 9-10 Idaho Falls. The boys from Blackfoot almost pulled off the come-back but were held just one run away from a tie and two from the lead.
Nate Goodwin, Carson Fisher and Brad Johnson all had two RBIs for the game. Cash Jensen had 10 first pitch strikes in his 2.0 inning game and on strike out. Mekhi Sandoval played 2.1 innings and had one strikeout. Great first game for the Blackfoot Broncos they were so close to pulling off the come-back of the season.
Game two in the doubleheader. The Broncos were looking to redeem themselves and return the favor of a loss to the Idaho Falls Bees. Top of the first the Broncos are unable to get on the board before retiring to the field. Bottom of the first the Bees get two past the Broncos, 0-2 Idaho Falls.
Top of the second is no better for Blackfoot as they are held at zero by the tough Idaho Falls team. Bottom of the second the Broncos hold the Bees to zero for the inning, score remains 0-2.
Top of the third the Broncos just not able to get a run in past the stifling defense of the Idaho Falls team. Bottom of the third the Bees have plans of their own knocking five past the Broncos before getting their third out, score is now 0-7 Idaho Falls.
Top of the fourth the Broncos are bucking to go getting three runs before heading back out to the field. Bottom of the fourth the Bees are held for a scoreless inning getting a little breathing room for the Broncos. Score is now 3-7 Idaho Falls.
Top of the fifth, the Broncos are not able to do anything against the incredible pitching and field work of the Bees and get another zero for the inning. Bottom of the fifth the Bees know a quick two runs in before getting thrown out for three, bringing the score to 3-9 Idaho Falls.
Top of the sixth the Broncos are getting a little frustrated as they have their fifth scoreless inning against the Bees this game. Bottom of the sixth the Bees get one run in before the Broncos take to the Dugout for the last inning.
Top of the seventh the Broncos are looking for payback as they knock a few run in getting six in the final inning. Not enough to take the game but another great comeback for the Broncos final score 9-10 Idaho Falls.
Great games by both teams and a fantastic regular season by the Broncos. Looking forward to next season for sure.
