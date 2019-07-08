IDAHO FALLS – Fight night at the falls. Saturday, August 3, at the Pine Crest Event Center in Idaho Falls, doors open at 6 P.M. the fights start at 7 P.M. Come see Blackfoot's own Aaron Jennigs, Anthony Bernal and Daniel Martinez at the Mountain Force XI . This is a full card night with fighters from Boise to Rexburg. With twelve bouts, eleven amateur and one Pro ranging from 105 lb. to Heavy Weight. Fighters from around the area facing off in a hexagon cage, this will be a night to remember. This is an all ages event, and tickets range from $25 for general admission, to $60 for VIP front row, kids under 12 are $10. Take the whole family; VIP tables are available as well for $450; it seats up to 10 and includes catered food and drinks from Pepsi and Rockstar. That's less than VIP front row.
This is brought to the region by Mountain Force MMA, they are a mixed martial arts live event organization that features many of the best and talented fighters from the rocky mountain area. That being said if people think they have what it takes to be a fighter they are always on the lookout for new talent. Whoever's interested may be the next "Main Event". Just go to www.mountainforcemma.com and apply. Matchmaker for the fights is Darren Davis, and is sanctioned by the Idaho State Athletic Commission. All fights are within compliance with the sanctioning body.
This is the third Mountain Force fight here in Idaho, the first two being held in Pocatello, but it's the 11th in the series. The previous fights are available on FITE or follow the link on the website. The manager of Mountain Force, Juan Pablo said, "Really our mission statement says it all. Provide MMA athletes the opportunity to compete in the sport that they love and train hard for, all while helping them fulfill their MMA career goals. Provide a fun, safe and family friendly entertainment for fight fans of all ages. Also to provide a platform for businesses and organizations to market their products and services through a competitive sponsor program."
Thanks to programs like this local athletes have a place to hone their skills and take their careers to the next level. Come down, support and cheer the local Blackfoot fighters on as they ground and pound their way to victory Saturday August 3, at the Pine Crest Event Center in Idaho Falls don't miss out. Here is how the fight card is going to break down:
PRO
Aaron Sutton, 3-8 vs Billy Carothers, 2-6 170
Pocatello, ID (Mandrill) Boise, ID
TBD, 0-0 vs Max Riddle, 0-0 170
Idaho Falls, ID
AMMY
Justin Merrill, 0-1 vs AJ Baxter, 2-4 155
Idaho Falls, ID (Mandrill) Idaho Falls, ID (Payne Ath Comp)
----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Josh Scheller , 1-3 vs Tim Cameron, 2-5 145
Jackson, WY (Tough As Nails) Twin Falls, ID
Bill Gathright , 0-0 vs Bain Varner, 1-0 170
Pocatello, ID (Mandrill) Orem, UT (U Of Grappling)
Aaron Jennings, 1-3 vs Anthony Ramirez, 0-0 130
Blackfoot, ID Idaho Falls, ID
Daniel Martinez, 0-1 vs Isaiah Silveira, 0-0 125
Blackfoot, ID Missoula, MT (Independent)
Ashley Robins, 0-0 vs Johanna Boettcher, 0-1 105
Casper, WY Douglas, WY
-----------------------------------------------------------------------------
Marquis Gibbs, 1-0 vs Gary Asher , 0-0 205
Pocatello, ID (Mandrill) Burley, ID (Full Force MMA)
Jordan Olson, 0-0 vs Nick Miller , 0-0 155
Pocatello, ID (Mandrill) Burley, ID (Full Force MMA)
Pete Mendez, 0-0 vs Anthony Castro, 0-0 170
American Falls, ID (Am Falls Fitness) Burley, ID (Full Force MMA)
Anthony Bernal, 0-0 vs Jared Harper, 0-0 155
Blackfoot, ID (Colossal) Preston, ID
TBD, 0-0 vs Daniel Rangel, 0-0 HVY
Burley, ID (Full Force MMA)
------------------------------------------------------------------------------
