BLACKFOOT – Tuesday night's meeting of the Blackfoot Planning and Zoning Commission had a hefty agenda ahead of them, but they powered through it. With all members in attendance, except for Quinn Stufflebeam, the commission showed with a quorum.
The first item on the agenda heard the most discourse, as the members disagreed on whether or not to approve a zone change. Donald Bricker sought a zone change for his property at 410 South Meridian. Bricker intends to use he house as two separate apartments following a remodel in the basement.
The two apartments were to be used as rentals for members of the community with special needs according to Bricker's proposal to the commission in March. The zone change would make the property residential one to residential two, which would allow multi-family dwelling.
Kurt Hibbert advised the commission that the zone change request decision should fall in line with the city's preferred land use map. With the current location in question being near a myriad of different types of zones, looking at the preferred land use suggested making the change because the new zone would be residential two, which falls under commercial, and that is what is preferred.
After debate back and forth, Ron Ramirez posed the question, "Is there any reason other than I don't like it or is there a better option?" Responses to the question searched for legal reasons to allow, or prevent the zone change.
