BLACKFOOT – The 2019 Blackfoot Advanced Tennis Camp had aces aplenty and was served all summer. Since 1991 Brinton Jefferis' advanced tennis camp has been taking tennis enthusiasts to the next level. The summer tennis program has two sessions: There is the youth tennis camp, designed to help learn the fundamentals of tennis and the basics of how to compete at the beginner and intermediate level. Then there is the more advanced courses and training obtained at the second camp for older students and the more advanced players.
Students from the Blackfoot Tennis Team have been teaching the younger students in the youth tennis camp over the summer and patiently waited for the advanced camp to begin. The training and techniques learned in the advanced classes are what make state champions. Mr. Jefferis said, "The Blackfoot summer tennis program is the main benefactor of the Blackfoot High School Tennis Team. Which has produced many state champions. The Blackfoot High School Tennis Team is one of the most successful athletic programs at the high school and is coming off a season which they were once again recognized as state academic champions and placed fourth at State as a team. In addition two long time members of the Blackfoot summer tennis program placed second at State in boys doubles this year (Ben Sayer and Braxton Bird). There is a long list of state champions who started off in Blackfoot Summer Tennis Programs."
This program is instrumental in the development of youth tennis players in Blackfoot and has been for over 28 years. Not only is the program responsible for launching young players into their school careers and creating State Champions but they have also been recognized by the United States Tennis Association six times as "Chapter of The Year".
For almost three decades the Jefferis family has been bringing the joy of tennis to Blackfoot youth and has been instrumental in culminating state champions every one of those years. The personal and professional lessons the students learn from tennis will guide and direct them on their journey ahead.
The winners of the 2019 Blackfoot Summer Tennis Tournament are as follows:
Level one boys' singles
First Place - Cole Inskeep
Second Place - Carter Inskeep
Third Place - Dennis Nichols
Level on girls' singles
First Place - Kelsey Inskeep
Second Place - Olga Andrade
Third Place - Keionna Roy and Summer Vonderleith
Level two boys' singles
First Place - Koston Thurgood
Second Place - Jeb Adams
Third Place - Tyler Hall
Level two girls' singles
First Place - Elizabeth Pratt
Second Place - Chelsea Davies
