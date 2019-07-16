BLACKFOOT – The girls' are tearing up the fields at night here in Blackfoot. Girls' fast pitch softball is underway at Memorial Fields. For the past week the girls have been playing hard and are just starting out their summer season. Several amazing sponsors this year include: Rupe's Burgers, Life a Beach, The Short Stop, Les Schwab Tire, J&J Auto Body, Busy Bee's, Eagle Transportation, 21st Century Auto Sales, Trendz Salon, Goodwin Excavating, Eagle Transportation, ALSCO, BCS Home Improvement, Conquest Insurance, Dawn Enterprises, Blackfoot Elks Lodge, DC Construction, Super 8, Wake Up Call and Dr. Fizz Soda Lab. Thanks to these generous sponsors this league is able to bring softball to hundreds of girls this summer, the contributions made by the sponsors are what make this possible and it couldn't be done with out their support. The games have been outstanding with astonishing plays made and the girls are scoring double-digit games left and right.
Here are the past weeks' scores for the individual divisions.
11Up Scores 6-19-19
Dr. Fizz Soda Lab 10 @ Rupe's Burgers 11
The Short Stop 6 @ Les Schwab Tire Center 12
Busy Bee's Floral 7 @ J&J Auto Body 11
10U Scores 6-19-19
21st Century Auto Sales LLC 11 @ Trendz Salon 4
Goodwin Excavating LLC 11 @ Eagle Transportation 9
Coach Pitch Scores 6-19-19
BCS Home Improvement Store 3 @ Conquest Insurance Agency, Inc. 5
Dawn Enterprises Inc. 9 @ ALSCO 1
11Up Scores 6-17-19
Rupe's Burgers 0 @ Life's a Beach Rentals LLC17
J&J Auto Body 13 @ The Short Stop 6
Les Schwab Tire Center 6 @ Life's a Beach Rentals LLC 4
Dr. Fizz Soda Lab 17 @ Busy Bee's Floral 1
10U Scores 6-17-19
Eagle Transportation 12 @ 21st Century Auto Sales LLC 12
Goodwin Excavating LLC 12 @ Trendz Salon 4
Coach Pitch Scores 6-17-19 ALSCO 2 @ BCS Home Improvement Store 4
Dawn Enterprises, Inc. 6 @ Conquest Insurance Agency, Inc. 4
The girls are practicing hard and playing even harder. Amazing games where everyone has so much fun, come on out and see the girls play this summer. Here are the upcoming game schedules:
