BLACKFOOT- Many have no idea who or what a Court Appointed Special Advocate (CASA) is or what they do. The program has been around for about thirty years and yet there is little community awareness. The program for Bingham is one of the largest in the area and for ten counties they are always in need of some volunteers.
The program was founded in Seattle over 40 years ago. A judge made the realization, during a case involving a young child, that no one was there as an advocate for the child. He asked other judges and volunteers in the area and created the program to advocate solely for the children. The entire program is volunteer based and for a not for profit agency they are not considered a government agency.
There are quite a few things that make CASA volunteers indispensable. When a judge deems it needed, they will appoint a volunteer to write up a report on the status of the child and their situation. They interview everyone who is associated with the child, find facts, judge what things are needed to improve the situation, and generally keep an open mind to what will benefit the child the most. The CASA volunteer monitors the case and checks in to see if the orders of court are being followed. Sometimes even with the guidance, children will be better served being removed from the home. The CASA report is taken into advisement and the judge ultimately makes the decision.
Cases are increasing every year and this year they have received over 300 cases, when last year this was their total. The volunteers commit to the program for at least two years. There is training for 30 hours, 20 in the classroom and another 10 in the courtroom and observation. Their meaningful involvement impacts the lives of many children. Over the course of two years and the involvement in the case, the CASA case worked stays the same. Having someone in their wheelhouse and who remains the same throughout the difficult time, helps keep the stress lower.
If one would like to volunteer, there are some stringent qualifications to follow. One must be at minimum 21 years old, emotionally stable and mature, interested in the needs and rights of children, time to devote to training and following the case, human relations to work with children and family and professionals involved, observe, listen, analyze, set goals, communicate well verbally and in writing, present oneself in a professional manner, and a credible witness.
CASA is an important part of the criminal process and they are always there for the child. Check out their website at www.casa7.org and Facebook page. Blackfoot is in the Judicial VII area for CASA. Even though the office is located in Idaho Falls, there are numerous ways that a volunteer can receive training. The volunteers will stay in their general area when dealing with cases. There is a real need for volunteers and even though it is an extensive process to become a part of the team, helping children in the community is important. We may abhor violence and abuse, but these children are living it. Why not give them their best chance?
