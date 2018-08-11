13 Tribes Protest Federal Reorganization of BIA

The leadership of 13 regional tribes met in Pocatello to formulate a response to the proposed reorganization of the Department of the Interior (DOI) and the Bureau of Indian Affairs (BIA). A reorganization of the entire federal bureaucracy, including the DOI and BIA, was mandated by President Trump in executive order 13781.
By: 
Catie Clark
Reporter
cclark@am-news.com
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

A meeting of regional tribal governments issued a statement of opposition to the proposed federal reorganization mandated by President Trump's executive order 13781. They called for closer discussions with the Department of the Interior to insure that tribal input is heard regarding the reorganization and that the federal government fulfills its treaty obligations.
Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News

Category: