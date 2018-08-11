13 Tribes Protest Federal Reorganization of BIA
By:
Catie Clark
Saturday, August 11, 2018
Blackfoot, ID
A meeting of regional tribal governments issued a statement of opposition to the proposed federal reorganization mandated by President Trump's executive order 13781. They called for closer discussions with the Department of the Interior to insure that tribal input is heard regarding the reorganization and that the federal government fulfills its treaty obligations.
Read the entire story in the print edition of the Morning News
Category: