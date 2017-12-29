2017 Year in Review: Story #3: Movie Mill coming to Blackfoot

One of the biggest stories of the year for Blackfoot and its potential economy was in late October as word came down that a new first-run cinema would come back to Blackfoot.

The original story appeared on Monday, Oct. 30 thusly: When word was announced late Friday afternoon that a new seven-plex, first-run movie theater was coming to town, the Blackfoot Morning News social media sites fairly exploded.

The new theater will be called the Movie Mill and is being groomed to look like a rustic old industrial mill from years gone by.

This publication’s popular Facebook page connected with more than 11,000 individuals while almost 30 people commented on the news (mostly positive). Messages ranged from “Awesome” (Robyn Kershaw) to “Yay!” (Heather Sellers) to “I’ve been waiting and waiting and waiting and waiting and waiting and waiting for this” (Bethany Burt Barrow) to “Best News Ever!” (Doni Wix Wixom).

That last comment was made by the famous Blackfoot historian and advocate who most recent fought for preservation of the town’s two now-empty water towers.

He added, “We as a community have control of how well this will do. Negativity is not a way to start out. This is great news. This is better than more offices. Everyone likes to complain about Blackfoot and what we don’t have.

“Maybe some positive vibes with all the great things happening already is what is warranted. I have not given up on this town, when we do that we have given up on ourselves! FROM WORLD FAMOUS BLACKFOOT IDAHO! GO BLACKFOOT!!!!”

As excited as Wixom and the vast majority of the other respondents were, however, no one was happier than Kent and Ingrid Lott, the Idaho Falls couple who purchased the old Blackfoot Motors building and have the dream of putting Blackfoot back on the movie map — so to speak. “We are just so super-excited about this,” Kent Lott said. “Our Facebook page (Blackfoot Movie Mill) is going crazy, too. Many people are so happy for this news.”

Despite the initial euphoria, though, the Lotts, along with the City of Blackfoot and the local Chamber of Commerce, understand this is a long, long process and the road will not end until at least June of 2018.

“The old barn in the back needs to be torn down, the floors replaced, 13 feet of foundation needs to be added along with framing and all other demolition, but the building itself has great ‘bones,’ and it is just perfect for our needs,” Kent said.

But just getting to this point was a strange tale in itself. It seems that the Lotts, owners of the Center Twin and Paramount four-plex, both in Idaho Falls, had been looking for an expansion outside of IF and Blackfoot seemed to be the perfect place.

According to Kent, he and his wife were initially looking at the Blackfoot Motors building, but then they found out that Bingham Memorial Hospital had purchased the structure for badly needed office space. “When we discovered that, we were very disappointed,” he said.

Somehow, though, BMH CEO Jeff Daniels found out something, as well, that the Lotts were interested in bringing a state-of-the-art first-run theater to this area. Kent (who had been dealing with City Planner Kurt Hibbert, Mayor Paul Loomis and Julie Ann Goodrich of the Chamber) met with him and after several hours, both emerged with a new attitude about the project. “He (Jeff) told me they could get office space almost anywhere, but getting a new theater in town was much more important,so BMH was willing to sell it to us,” he maintained.

With this in mind, he began to calculate the construction costs and what it would take to be profitable and came up with a plan for the 18,000 square-foot structure.

“We figured that if we had an average of just 10 people per showing in each auditorium, we could make this work,” he said. “The theaters will be a bit smaller (160 seats compared to 260 in larger venues in Idaho Falls and Pocatello), although there will be one large cinema with about 200 seats here.

“They will also be state-of-the-art with comfortable seating, 26 to 30-foot screens, laser projectors and 7.1 sound. Everything the larger theaters have and then some.”

The most attractive part of this concept, however, is that Lott promised the cost would be almost 50 percent less than those other venues, saying the average nighttime ticket would be about $7.50 while the matinee ducats would cost $5. “We don’t want a family to break the bank to come here,” he said. “We will not be selling $10 popcorn or $6 sodas, either, and we will have bottles waters avails for about $1.50, too.

Plus, to film fans the new showplace will bring in popular, first-run Hollywood productions (not that ALL of those production may be worth it, but they will be available). Local movie watcher Tiffany Gardner-Williams wrote on FB, “I plan on supporting the heck out of this movie theater! I love going to Paramount in IF and it’s the same people! I am curious to see how they will work out having a 7-plex plus parking... but regardless, I’ll be there a bunch I’m sure!”

Not everyone is enamored with the idea, though, as David Mirhadi writes,”This is a pipe dream, people. A nice one, but one that will never see the light of day. If it does, that light will burn out quickly. Where is the space for such a thing? The parking?”

To which Dixom replied: “I will take a stab at this, remove the back barn addition off the bldg. Build out theaters off the back squared up. Ticket prices (will be) less than IF or POKY and concessions less per another article. This is part of old town so back when the Nuart was packed with Rambo or the Roxy with Earthquake. In Old Town, you park in what lot is available then surface streets in the surrounding blocks just like the old days. People have gotten (too) lazy to walk two blocks. Pipe Dream? I will smoke this pipe all day long and enjoy this dream, too, bro!”

Lott also said that purchasing a new building would have been cost restrictive, but this edifice was just about perfect for his needs. “The location is amazing, and we will have the parking that we need, plus there are other areas not utilized on the weekend that people can park, as well.”

Kent Lott has always been a big film fanatic and this latest move is simply a natural progression in that direction. Raised in Idaho Falls, he worked for Mann Theaters in IF and Salt Lake City, but when Mann wanted to relocate him and Ingrid to Los Angeles, he balked,preferring to stay in Idaho. He later managed the Center and the Paramount before purchasing the former in 1993 and the latter in 2000, expanding both to multi-cinema venues. During that time, he and Ingrid raised four children, two of which are now in their parent’s business.

In addition to bringing a theater here, he hopes to persuade new businesses (especially restaurants and diners) to possibly come here or at the very least, hope to see local establishments stay open a little later to accommodate the crowds after the shows.

Kent Lott did not forget his experiences with the City of Blackfoot of the Chamber, either. “They have been just amazing and wonderful to work with,” he added. “From Paul to Kirk to Julie Ann, they have just been great to work with and made this possible. It has definitely been a roller-coaster ride— we thought we had it, though we lost it, then had it again— but it has also been a series of miracles, big and small, to get to this point. We know it’s a long road until June, but we are so happy to be on the road.”

Goodrich concurred, saying, “I am super-excited that all of these months of hard work, planning and collaborating have brought this to fruition. I literally freaked when they came up to me at the Chamber luncheon and asked to meet at my office to talk about development ideas. This is something Blackfoot has needed for a long time.”

And, just maybe what is needed to kick off the town’s long-awaited after revival.

They plan to be open by June 2018. You can follow Blackfoot Movie Mill on Facebook for weekly updates.