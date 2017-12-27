2017 Year in Review: Story #4: Swimming pool dominates headlines

One story hit the press more than any other in 2017 — the Blackfoot Swimming Pool. The Morning News printed more than 20 stories from the end of March to mid-November about the pool — along with dozens of editorial columns and letters to the editor.

What was the big deal? Here's a recap:

In March, it was announced that the City of Blackfoot would put a $5 million pool bond on the ballot in May to repair and upgrade the pool. There were four open houses, giving citizens opportunity to see the plans for the pool and ask questions, before going to the polls.

Voters had their say on May 16 and the pool bond was narrowly voted down. 64.78 percent of people voted in favor of the bond, but it required 66.66 percent to pass.

The loss left pool supporters upset.

Commenting on Facebook, Blackfoot City Councilman Chris Jensen stated, "I have been fighting the fight to get the pool repaired for 12 years now, I am not about to give up now. There will be an election in November, we will try again."

After much deliberation, that's exactly what happened. But not before another group presented another proposal.

A group called 'Think Bigger Blackfoot' was organized with the intent to "open dialogue and generate interest and ideas for building a beautiful, new, multi-use facility (with a pool) in the city. It would be something similar to a YMCA or Boy's & Girl's Club. This could be a public-private partnership that would be operated with minimum city/county money."

"It's time to quit talking and start doing," Roy Breshears said. "So many people are either for or against the recent failed $5 million pool bond. What has become apparent is the majority people find value in the pool in one way or another; and secondly, the cost to put a band-aid on an old building out of nostalgic fondness is not looking to the future. It's time to get these two trains of thought together and make something truly unique happen."

In July, the city council decided to put the pool on the ballot again in November. This time, with a different plan but still at the $5 million price. Again, inciting passionate remarks on both sides of the issue.

Jim Barrow responded in the post saying, “Like a persistent toddler, no doesn't mean no. No means keep asking until the answer is yes. At what cost and how many benefit from it? How many homeless, or aged, or undernourished or uneducated could benefit from these funds instead? Is this where we really want to spend that money.”

Meanwhile, the pool was forced to close on multiple occasions through the year for minor repairs.

In the end, the $5 million bond to gut the Blackfoot Swimming Pool and construct a new pool, splash pad and kiddie pool was defeated again. This time receiving 61.15 percent of the vote.

Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis said, "The people have spoken, but the pool operation is fully funded for this fiscal year that started in October. We have time to consider what we will do. (The pool) will be a discussion item on the agenda at the next city council meeting.

"We (on the council) have talked about this before; we will analyze this issue again and review all the different options. This will be a tough decision because 60 percent of the people voted for a year-round pool; no matter what we do, the remaining 40 percent will say that's not what they voted for. We were elected to take the heat; we will not kick it down the road."

Once again, residents took to social media to voice their side of the issue.

Terri Call Palmer wrote: "I wish the pool had passed! Sad!"

"It's interesting how people whine and complain about how there is nothing to do in Blackfoot, but when a chance to improve the city comes along, they oppose it," wrote Curtis Frew.

Joshua Madson stated: "The pool can be rebuilt using grant money not taxpayer dollars. I'm sick of seeing our property taxes go up every year and ZERO improvement in town, We pay higher property taxes than Jackson Hole! That should say something in itself."

Sheila Herbst wrote: "I wish a few more people would have voted. Sad turnout. It may have passed."

Rachel Saline wrote: "Now let's get a pool district together so the county residents that use the pool, too, can help carry this bond burden."

The pool is scheduled to be on the agenda at the city council meeting in January.