2017 Year in Review: Story #5: Winter storms wreak havoc

During the first three months of 2016, Blackfoot officials were warning residents that a levee holding back water from the Snake River along the north side of the city could be in imminent danger of failing this spring.

The Morning News reported the forboding news thusly:

“According to a declaration of disaster signed by Blackfoot Mayor Paul M. Loomis (on Feb. 5), officials are fearful that a sudden rise in temperatures could cause a strong spring snowmelt.

The resulting quick runoff could breach the levee and cause widespread flooding in Blackfoot, officials say.

To address this issue, the city’s declaration of disaster was passed to help secure government funds to upgrade the levee and alert local residents about the flooding threat.

“We want everybody to take this seriously,” Loomis said. “The way we look at it, we have about a 3- to 4-week window to armor the levee.”

So far the local flood control district has agreed to pay $15,000 to help secure the levee, which the city of Blackfoot will match, according to Loomis. Bingham County will provide in-kind work and equipment for the project.

The declaration of disaster passed last week notes that the city does not have the resources to tackle the project on its own and needs help from other government agencies.

Read the entire article in the Dec. 27 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News