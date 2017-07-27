4-Hers present demonstrations
By:
LESLIE MIELKE
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Blackfoot, ID
The 4-H demonstration contest opens the Bingham County 4-H Fair each year. Nine members of various 4-H clubs presented demonstrations on Thursday at the Extension office in Blackfoot.
Debbie White, coordinator of the demonstration contest said, "It's open to all 4-Hers, ages 8 to 18. Previous experience making a presentation before a group of people is not required but it is a good way to learn how to communicate and express their thoughts before an audience."
For the complete story, read it in the Friday, July 28, edition of the Morning News.
