4-Hers present demonstrations

The 4-H demonstration contest opens the Bingham County 4-H Fair each year. Nine members of various 4-H clubs presented demonstrations on Thursday at the Extension office in Blackfoot.

Debbie White, coordinator of the demonstration contest said, "It's open to all 4-Hers, ages 8 to 18. Previous experience making a presentation before a group of people is not required but it is a good way to learn how to communicate and express their thoughts before an audience."

