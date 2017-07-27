4-Hers present demonstrations

For her 4-H demonstration, Payton Stoddard spoke about 'Herbs for Health' on Thursday at the Extension office in Blackfoot. In the senior division, Addison Stoddard spoke explained 'CSA Farming' in the 4-H Demonstration Contest on Thursday at the Extension office in Blackfoot. Mia Wanstrom presented a demonstration about 'why goats need minerals' on Thursday at the Extension office in Blackfoot. Addison Stoddard (left), Norah Johnson and Peyton Stoddard earned blue rosettes for their 4-H demonstrations on Thursday at the Extension office in Blackfoot.
By: 
LESLIE MIELKE
Staff Writer
lmielke@am-news.com
Thursday, July 27, 2017
Blackfoot, ID

The 4-H demonstration contest opens the Bingham County 4-H Fair each year. Nine members of various 4-H clubs presented demonstrations on Thursday at the Extension office in Blackfoot.
Debbie White, coordinator of the demonstration contest said, "It's open to all 4-Hers, ages 8 to 18. Previous experience making a presentation before a group of people is not required but it is a good way to learn how to communicate and express their thoughts before an audience."
