AARP Tax help available on Monday, Feb. 5

Tax Aide through the American Association of Retired Persons (AARP) is available each week in Blackfoot and Fort Hall beginning Monday, Feb. 5. This is a free service. The tax aide program is supported by a grant from the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA).

"All taxes are prepared on a first come, first serve basis," lead preparer Harrison Gerstlauer said. "People will be asked to sign-in on a sheet when they arrive. A greeter will meet you and will be able to answer questions for you."

He added, ""If you are filing taxes just for the grocery credit, we will have Forms 24 available. We can help you fill them out."

AARP Tax Aide is free to low income and senior citizens. Taxes are filed by E-filing. A paper copy of tax returns is available if people would prefer to mail their tax returns.

