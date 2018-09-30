Aberdeen American Legion gives to Patriot Field

A check to help pay for the statue that will be placed at Patriot Field was presented to the County Commissioners on Thursday.

Aberdeen American Legion Post 59 presented a $500 check for the statue that will be placed at Patriot Field in Blackfoot.

"The current balance of the donations is $98,000 with a goal of $125,000," County Clerk Pam Eckhardt said.

This statue will stand at the center of Patriot Field Memorial. It will be a seven-foot bronze statue depicting two young children receiving a folded flag from a military officer. The sculptor is Ben Hammond, a renowned artist who was raised in Bingham County.

Donations can be made through www.patriotfieldmemorial.com or by sending a check to BEDC c/o Bingham County Clerk's Office, 501 N Maple #205, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221.