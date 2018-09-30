Aberdeen American Legion gives to Patriot Field
A check to help pay for the statue that will be placed at Patriot Field was presented to the County Commissioners on Thursday.
Aberdeen American Legion Post 59 presented a $500 check for the statue that will be placed at Patriot Field in Blackfoot.
"The current balance of the donations is $98,000 with a goal of $125,000," County Clerk Pam Eckhardt said.
This statue will stand at the center of Patriot Field Memorial. It will be a seven-foot bronze statue depicting two young children receiving a folded flag from a military officer. The sculptor is Ben Hammond, a renowned artist who was raised in Bingham County.
Donations can be made through www.patriotfieldmemorial.com
Category: