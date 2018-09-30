Aberdeen American Legion gives to Patriot Field

This is an updated photo of the progress of the statue that will be placed at the Patriot Field Memorial in Blackfoot. The statue is designed by Ben Hammond. Ron Ellis of the Aberdeen American Legion Post 59 presented a $500 check on Thursday to the county commissioners. The donation will be used to pay for the statue that will be placed at Patriot Field Memorial. From left are County Commissioner Whitney Manwaring, Commission Chair Ladd Carter and Ellis.
Sunday, September 30, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

A check to help pay for the statue that will be placed at Patriot Field was presented to the County Commissioners on Thursday.
Aberdeen American Legion Post 59 presented a $500 check for the statue that will be placed at Patriot Field in Blackfoot.
"The current balance of the donations is $98,000 with a goal of $125,000," County Clerk Pam Eckhardt said.
This statue will stand at the center of Patriot Field Memorial. It will be a seven-foot bronze statue depicting two young children receiving a folded flag from a military officer. The sculptor is Ben Hammond, a renowned artist who was raised in Bingham County.
Donations can be made through www.patriotfieldmemorial.com or by sending a check to BEDC c/o Bingham County Clerk's Office, 501 N Maple #205, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221.

