Aberdeen DYW showcase is Saturday

The showcase for the Distinguished Young Women of Aberdeen will begin at 7 p.m. this Saturday, April 21, in the Aberdeen Middle School gymnasium. The theme this year is a 50s theme entitled "Rock Around the Clock."

Each of the seven participants in this year's DYW plan to pursue careers in the medical field.

Participants in the 2019 Aberdeen DYW are Kawehi Beck, Kelbie Burton, Carina Cardona, Halle Driscoll, Paige Driscoll, Isabel Mares and Jacey Nielsen.

