Access Home Health and Hospice celebrate veterans at the Willows Assisted Living Center

The staff at the Willows Assisted Living and Memory Care Center, along with Access Home Health and Hospice celebrated veterans Laurence Brower, the late Hero Shiosaki, Reid Morrell, Loyd Helms and Larry Acor, Thursday afternoon.

Dave Bowen, the Chaplin for Access, opened the ceremony thanking the veterans for their service. Each of the veterans were honored as family members gave a short life sketch of them.

