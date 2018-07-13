Aerial spraying for mosquito abatement scheduled

In response to recent increases in both floodwater and vector mosquitoes in certain areas of Bingham County, the Bingham County Abatement District will be spraying approximately 15,451 acres by airplane beginning at approximately 8:30 p.m. on Tuesday, July 17, weather permitting. If necessary, the alternate dates are Thursday, July 19, or Friday, July 20.

Areas to be treated include the Firth area, McTucker Ponds, the Springfield area, and portions of the Snake River bottoms southwest of Blackfoot. The map illustrates the areas to be treated.

