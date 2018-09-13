Ah Shucks! Corn cobs cut at Community Dinner Table!

The Community Dinner Table's annual Day of Corn needs volunteers on this Saturday beginning at 8 a.m. at the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church, just off of E. Judicial Avenue on S. University in Blackfoot.

The Richard Johnson family of corn maze fame is donating several thousand ears of corn from their fields. The corn need to be blanched, cut from the cobs and bagged at the church for use during the upcoming fall and winter. The Community Dinner Table, the local hot dinner and food pantry charity needs helping hands to help blanch, cut, bag and freeze the corn for use this fall, winter and spring.

The corn will be used as part of the free hot dinners served on Tuesday nights from October 30, 2018 through March 26, 2019.

All the work for the Community Dinner Table is done by volunteers. Anyone interested in helping out can call (208) 785-3611 or they can just show up on Saturday morning at the church.