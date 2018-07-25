Alice in Wonderland auditions open today for kids
Auditions for the Junior Musical "Alice in Wonderland" open today, Thursday, July 26. This musical is for kids, grades kindergarten through eighth grade. Every child is guaranteed a part.
Auditions will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, July 26-28, in the Blackfoot High School (BHS) Drama Room.
"There is no need to come prepared; we will help them with the audition," BHS drama teacher Sharon Hoge said.
There is a $25 activity fee and $25 costume rental fee for each child. All proceeds will go to the BHS drama department—this is a fundraiser for the BHS Drama Department.
Performance nights are Thursday to Saturday, Sept. 20-22, at the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher in Blackfoot. There will also be a matinee on Saturday, Sept. 22. Tickets prices are $5 per person.
To read the full story, see it in the Thursday, July 26, edition of the Morning News.
