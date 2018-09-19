Alice in Wonderland opens Thursday

Queen of Hearts Allie Hoge and King of Hearts Kimball Williams are ready to reign during the play, 'Alice in Wonderland,' that opens tonight, Thursday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at BPAC and plays until Saturday, Sept. 22. Tickets are $5 at the door. Ah, such lovely flowers. Kiera Evans is the petunia; Molly Whyte is the violet; Lily Gardner is the lily; Hallie Barker is the daisy; and Abby Thornley is the rose. Alice in Wonderland opens this evening, Thursday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at BPAC and plays until Saturday, Sept. 22. Tickets are $5 at the door. Kynlee Jones plays Tweedle Dee and Brynlee Robison plays Tweedle Dum in Alice in Wonderland that opens tonight, Thursday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at BPAC and plays until Saturday, Sept. 22. Tickets are $5 at the door. Blackfoot High School students in the Art Club helped with the set of Alice in Wonderland. Here they are building a hedge. Alice opens tonight, Thursday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. at BPAC and plays until Saturday, Sept. 22. Tickets are $5 at the door.
Wednesday, September 19, 2018
Blackfoot, ID

"Disney Alice in Wonderland Jr." opens Thursday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher, Blackfoot. Tickets are $5 at the door.
Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21 with two performances on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. for a special matinee and 7 p.m. for the evening performance.
Blackfoot High School (BHS) drama teacher Sharon Hoge said, "This is a fundraiser for the Blackfoot High School Drama Department. The high school kids are helping put the show together and the students in it are kindergarten through eighth grade in age."
She added, "We have over 90 kids who tried out. I have had some wonderful people helping me put this together and a very supportive group of parents as well."
