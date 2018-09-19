Alice in Wonderland opens Thursday

"Disney Alice in Wonderland Jr." opens Thursday, Sept. 20, at 7 p.m. in the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center, 870 S. Fisher, Blackfoot. Tickets are $5 at the door.

Performances are at 7 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 21 with two performances on Saturday, Sept. 22, at 1 p.m. for a special matinee and 7 p.m. for the evening performance.

Blackfoot High School (BHS) drama teacher Sharon Hoge said, "This is a fundraiser for the Blackfoot High School Drama Department. The high school kids are helping put the show together and the students in it are kindergarten through eighth grade in age."

She added, "We have over 90 kids who tried out. I have had some wonderful people helping me put this together and a very supportive group of parents as well."

