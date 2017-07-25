Alleged Sage Hill Casino captured and charged

POCATELLO — On Sunday evening, July 23, the Fort Hall Police along with the Bannock County Sheriff’s office and Idaho State Police apprehended the alleged Sage Hill Casino robber identified as Dillon McCandless of Blackfoot.

The suspect was stopped on Interstate 15 north of milepost 74. The suspect is currently held in Bannock County on federal charges of robbery on Indian Land (Penal Code 18 USC, Sec. 2111 and 1152).

If convicted, McCandless could serve up to 15 years in a federal penitentiary, with five years supervised release and up to $200,000 in fines. The stocky defendant, with his reddish brown hair closely cropped, then —under advice from court-appointed counsel — waived the former reading of the charges, as well as his right to preliminary and probable cause hearings and opting for indictment by a grand jury, before District Judge Candy W. Dale in the federal courthouse in Pocatello at a late afternoon hearing on Monday.

He did, however, petition the court for a video detention hearing, which is scheduled for Monday, July 31 at 11 a.m. (video because McCandless will be relocated to a federal holding facility in Jefferson County by then).

Read the entire article in the July 25 edition of the Blackfoot Morning News