Alzheimer's Support Group starting

An Alzheimer's Support Group is beginning at The Gables in both Blackfoot and Shelley. Caroline Young, the Regional Director of Operations of The Gables, is the facilitator. This group will meet at 11 a.m. on the first Thursday of each month at The Gables and at 3 p.m. the first Thursday of each month in The Gables in Shelley.

"These support groups give people an opportunity to share with each other as they learn how to help their loved ones at home," Young said. "I want to spread awareness and spread the knowledge of the disease. Those affected by Alzheimer's are reverting back to a different time. They can tell you everything about their childhood."

She added, "One lady, who had Alzheimer's explained, 'I may not know your name but I know you. Someone is inside me; they have a voice.' That explanation really helped me. Don't argue with them; it's their reality. Just listen to them."

Music also helps them.

Young said, "Those that are taking care of them need to be validated; that they know they are not alone. They need extra support; that's where a group of people who are going through the same thing can offer support."