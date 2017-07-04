American Legion Broncos sweep pair from Jerome

By FRED DAVIS

sports@am-news.com

JEROME - The Blackfoot Broncos traveled to the Magic Valley to take on the Jerome American Legion baseball team riding a modest three game winning streak, but doing it with a limited roster of nine players.

The team hung together, leaned on each other and played some inspired baseball to come away with a pair of wins over the Cyclones 7-2 and 10-2.

Please read the entire article in the Wednesday edition of the Blackfoot Morning News.