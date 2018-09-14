American Legion donates to Patriot Field

The American Legion donated $1,000 on Friday to the statue that will be placed at Patriot Field in Blackfoot. The statue, created by Ben Hammond, will feature a soldier handing a flag to a brother and sister.

Patriot Field honors veterans of Bingham County who served the nation. Former Blackfoot Mayor Paul Loomis said: 'We are looking for small donations from individuals—from $30-$50—to complete the fund raising of the statue."

Approximately $20,200 has yet to be raised. The total cost is $120,000. This will pay for the bronze statue and placing it in Blackfoot.

Donations can be made by visiting Bingham County or Patriot Field Blackfoot websites. Donations can also be mailed to Bingham County Clerk, 501 N. Maple #205, Blackfoot, Idaho 83221

For the full story, see the Saturday, Sept. 15, edition of the Morning News.