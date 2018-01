An up and coming singer/songwriter, Rita RIchardson, will be performing at the Tumbleweed Saloon from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday.

"I'm going to be doing a bunch of covers tonight and then I'll mix in some original songs as well," she said. "I do a variety of country, pop and folk music. Everything from Elvis and Patsy Cline to Ed Sheeran and Adele."

There is no cover charge for the event.