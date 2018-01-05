Anderson applies to be next ISU President

State Legislator Neil Anderson (R-Blackfoot) has applied to become the next president of Idaho State University.

"I want to be able to make a positive difference," Anderson said. "ISU is an important institution in Idaho and, to a lesser degree, in the Intermountain West. Quality in this area will be advanced through the university's success."

Anderson, his wife, Sue, and their sons are all ISU alumni.

"ISU has been important to our family for decades," he said. "I I want to help ISU come closer to realize its goal. The purpose (of the institution) is to enhance the quality of life of the people who attend ISU, that they are able to get a job or a better job; personal fulfillment."

Anderson continued, "The university is like a business. It has customers and owners. The customers are the students; the owners are the taxpayers who put up the money to run the university."

To read the complete story, see it in the Saturday, Jan. 6, edition of the Morning News.