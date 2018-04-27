Animal Shelter BBQ

The Blackfoot Animal Shelter and Rescue is holding a hot dog barbecue and raffle on Wednesday, May 2, as part of the Idaho Gives campaign. The event will run from noon to 3 p.m. on the shelter grounds. Proceeds will be used to help build a new shelter.

The barbecue is sponsored by several local businesses including Sprint. Java Express is donating gift cards and Blackfoot Animal Clinic is donating spay and neuter procedures to the raffle. Walmart is donating the hot dogs and Ridley's the condiments for the food. The Blackfoot Police Department is bringing tables, chairs and labor.

During the event, the shelter will be offering discounted microchips for dogs and cats.

