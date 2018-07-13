Anthonys Auto Parts to close in Firth at end of July

For 50 years, Anthony Auto Parts at 127 N. Main St. in Firth, has served the community of Firth. Come the end of July, owner Bruce Anthony, is retiring.

"It's not for lack of business," he said. "It's just time to retire. My wife, Janice, and I made a deal with each other that when one retired, the other would, also."

Janice retired from teaching at the end of the 2018 school year. She was the Consumer Science teacher and Family, Career and Community Leaders of America (FCCLA) advisor at Firth High School for 31 years.

The business and building are up for sale. Should no one buy the business, Anthony Auto Parts will close at the end of July.

