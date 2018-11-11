Apply for toys

The local non-profit Childrens' Community Christmas Project Inc. (CCCPI) is now taking applications for Christmas toys; and is also now selling tickets for their annual fundraising raffle.

The CCCPI provides Christmas gifts to children aged 0 to 18 from families in need in Bingham County. The gifts are tailored to the families that receives them.Families can receive a Christmas gift bundle from the CCCPI by submitting a confidential application. Every application is reviewed by two CCCPI board members. Only the board members who review the applications know who submitted them. The rest of the gift bundle process is anonymous to protect the identity of the applicants.

Applications for a CCCPI Christmas gift bundle are available at the Pingree Store, the Stop and Shop in Firth, SEICAA, the Health and Welfare Department office, the Bingham Crisis Center, the Community Dinner Table, the Blackfoot Community Food Pantry, the Migrant Council, and the Jason Lee Memorial United Methodist Church.

