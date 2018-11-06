Archives celebrates century mark of home

It's a party! An open house will take place at the Bingham County Historical Society Archives to celebrate the 100th anniversary of the historical home that houses the Archives.

The open house will take place from 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 7, at 121 N. Shilling Ave., Blackfoot.

The house on Shilling Avenue was designed by the architect, Frank Lloyd Wright. It is in the style named, Prairie Bungalow. The home features a flat rood and windows all around.

The home was built a century ago by David Abbott "Ab" Jenkins. He was the 24th mayor of Salt Lake City from 1940-1944 and was a professional race car driver.

