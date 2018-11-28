Area basketball scores: Tuesday night girls; Sho-Ban 61, Watersprings 33; Blackfoot 64, Shelley 29; Snake River 33, South Fremont 30; Firth 51, Aberdeen 26; Boys - Ririe 69, Aberdeen 35; Watersprings 82, Sho-Ban 18; Blackfoot 68, Thunder Ridge 57

Area Basketball scores from Tuesday night: Boys; Blackfoot 68, Thunder Ridge 57; Ririe 69, Aberdeen 35; Watersprings 82, Sho-Ban 18; Girls: Blackfoot 64, Shelley 29; Sho-Ban 61, Watersprings 33; Firth 51, Aberdeen 26; Snake River 33, South Fremont 30. Please read all about the action around the area in the Wednesday edition of the Morning News.