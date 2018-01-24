'Arsenic and Old Lace' opens on Wednesday, Jan. 24

The three- act play, "Arsenic and Old Lace," opens today, Wednesday, Jan. 24, and run through Saturday, Jan. 27, in the Blackfoot Performing Arts Center. Each play begins at 7 p.m. Tickets cost $5 per person.

The play stars Sharon Hoge and Jennifer Shumway and features a high school cast. Hoge is the Blackfoot High School drama teacher; Shumway is the debate teacher at BHS.

"We did this play two years ago at the Nuart Theater," Hoge said. "Porter Williams is my student director. He wanted older actresses to be the Brewster sisters, so that is the reason Jennifer and I are playing these parts."

She added, "He wanted to direct a play this year so he can direct a play for his senior project next year."

For his senior project, Jacob Cox is building the set for the play.

Students have designed the play bill as well as the program.

The play's Broadway debut was in 1941. According to the opening night review in "The New York Times," the play was "so funny that none of us will ever forget it.'"

