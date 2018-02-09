Artists learn at Snake River Library

Art classes are open for young artists each Friday in the Snake River School/Community Library, 922 W. Hwy. 39, Blackfoot. CarolAnn Pange is the artist and the teacher.

Classes are from 9-10 a.m. for 4-6 year olds; 10-11 a.m. for 7-9 year olds and 11-noon for 10-12 year olds.

"My niece, Hannah Higginson, helps me," Pange said. "We are pretty flexible about who attends the classes. Sometimes, families want all three children to attend the same class or they want to be done by 10."

"I really like teaching children," she said. "The kids really like working with color. We use oils and pastels. The children paint on canvasses two or three times each month because they can take their canvasses home and put them on the wall without having to frame them."